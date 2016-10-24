‪‪‪Bobby Vee‬‬ | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

…………………………….Bobby Vee‬‬…………………………………….. Bobby Vee, 60 Pop Idol, dies at 73 Bobby Vee, one of the original teen idols of pop music 1960, died Monday after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 73. Vee, a native of Fargo, North Dakota, launched his career in the late '50s, and got his big break thanks to one





…………………………….Bobby Vee‬‬……………………………………..

Bobby Vee, 60 Pop Idol, dies at 73

Bobby Vee, one of the original teen idols of pop music 1960, died Monday after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 73.

Vee, a native of Fargo, North Dakota, launched his career in the late '50s, and got his big break thanks to one of the most notorious rock and roll accidents. His first group, the shadows, was used as a replacement in a plane crash Fargo laid the original records – Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Big Bopper -low. Within months, they had released a single, "Suzie Baby." (An early incarnation of the shadows show a pre-fame of Bob Dylan playing keyboards).

"Suzie Baby" was the first major success of Vee, although follow-up, "What do you want?" Not land well. But good looks and connections with the Brill Building songwriting team Vee all but guarantees fame. His third single, "Devil or angel," entered the Top 10 in mid-1960.

A year after "rubber ball" he broke nationally, Vee had his best stretch of success with the singles "take good care of my baby" (three weeks at No. 1) and No. 2 hit "Run to Him. "

Unfortunately, Vee was coming at a difficult time in pop music. Thanks largely to artists like Bob Dylan (and a few years later, the Beatles), the cast of "factories composition," as the Brill Building pop stars and supporting (as Vee) was broken.

1962 "The night has a thousand eyes" was the last great success of Vee in the 60s before Beatlemania swept down and almost everything else aside in its path. Among the Beatles, Motown and folk boom of the 60s teen idols as Vee looked as if they were obsolete goods, and tried his luck on the big screen, acting in a handful of films.

Vee had a hit with "Come back when you grow up" in 1967, and by 1970, had landed 38 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the last 11 years. Vee and his family – wife Karen, children Jeff, Tommy and Robby and his daughter Jenny – moved from Los Angeles to St. Cloud, Minnesota, in 1980, when instituted a series of concerts to raise funds for area high school the cathedral that raised more than $ 1 million.

Vee was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease early onset in January 2011. It is carried out in public for the last time in June of that year. Four years later, his wife of more than 50 years, Karen Velline, died of complications from a long chronic disease. Vee moved to a care center to memory the month after his death.

"It's a blessing," Dr. Rick Rysavy, the family doctor and close friend Vee, told the St. Cloud Times. "There was no reason to suffer any longer."

Dylan, usually one to talk much about the stage, paid tribute to Vee in 2013 at a concert in St. Paul:

"I've lived here a while, and since then I have played all over the world with all kinds of people. Everyone from Mick Jagger to Madonna and everyone in between. But the most beautiful person I've been on stage a man who is here tonight, who used to sing a song called 'Suzie baby.' "

Read More:

I created this video with the YouTube Video Editor ( )