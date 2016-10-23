 Phil Chess, co-founder of Chess Records, dead at 95 | By : CNN | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Phil Chess, co-founder of Chess Records, dead at 95 | By : CNN

October 23, 2016 - Comment

Phil Chess, the co-founder of the iconic rock &#39;n&#39; roll and blues label Chess Records, has died at 95, according to his son. for more details visit :


Phil Chess, the co-founder of the iconic rock &#39;n&#39; roll and blues label Chess Records, has died at 95, according to his son.

for more details visit :

Comments

Leave a Condolence

  • Save on Family Getaways with OneTravel!

  • Recent Condolence(s)