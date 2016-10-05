Rod Temperton Dead at 66 Thriller songwriter dies | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Rod Temperton, the British songwriter best known for Michael Jackson's Thriller and Rock With You, has died.Temperton died in London last week at the age of 66 after "a brief aggressive battle with cancer", Jon Platt of Warner/Chappell music publishing said. Temperton's other hits included Off The Wall and Baby Be Mine for Jackson and





Rod Temperton, the British songwriter best known for Michael Jackson's Thriller and Rock With You, has died.Temperton died in London last week at the age of 66 after "a brief aggressive battle with cancer", Jon Platt of Warner/Chappell music publishing said.

Temperton's other hits included Off The Wall and Baby Be Mine for Jackson and Boogie Nights for his band Heatwave.

Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers was among those paying tribute, tweeting: "Your genius gave us a funkier world!"