Jean Shepard – **TRIBUTE** – The Other Woman (1956). | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

(Written by Beverly Small). Issued on SINGLE F 3727 B. From LP "This Is Jean Shepard" (1959). Recorded 28 December 1956 (Session #4719) – (10.30 – 14.00) – Capitol Recording Studio,1750 N.Vine Street,Hollywood,CA – Jean Shepard (vcl),Roy Nichols (gt),Fuzzy Owen (gt),Buck Owens (gt),Lewis Talley (steel gt),Bud Dooley (bass),Jelly Sanders (fiddle),Bill Woods (piano)…Producer : Ken Nelson.





Born Ollie Imogene Shepard in Paul's Valley OK (1933 – 2016)… aka "The Grand Lady of the Grand Ole Opry"…Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 (About Time)