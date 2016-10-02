 Jean Shepard, 82 died, American singer-songwriter (“A Dear John Letter”)”|Funeral function | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

October 2, 2016 - Comment

Ollie Imogene "Jean" Shepard was an American honky tonk singer-songwriter who pioneered for women in country music. Shepard released a total of 73 singles to the Hot Country Songs chart, one of which reached the No. 1 spot.


Glen Yates says:
October 1, 2016 at 10:29 AM

rest in peace country music singer legend and Hall of famer and grand old
opera Star Jean sherperd Glenn in Oklahoma﻿

dave randell says:
September 29, 2016 at 8:01 PM

An amazing singer gone on, her music remains precious.﻿

Trent Spackman says:
September 27, 2016 at 10:41 AM

Rest in peace Jean﻿

