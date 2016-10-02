Jean Shepard, 82 died, American singer-songwriter (“A Dear John Letter”)”|Funeral function | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Jean Shepard, 82 died, American singer-songwriter (“A Dear John Letter”)”|Funeral function
October 2, 2016 - Comment
Ollie Imogene "Jean" Shepard was an American honky tonk singer-songwriter who pioneered for women in country music. Shepard released a total of 73 singles to the Hot Country Songs chart, one of which reached the No. 1 spot.
rest in peace country music singer legend and Hall of famer and grand old
opera Star Jean sherperd Glenn in Oklahoma
An amazing singer gone on, her music remains precious.
Rest in peace Jean