Jean Shepard, 82 died, American singer-songwriter (“A Dear John Letter”)”|Funeral function | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Ollie Imogene "Jean" Shepard was an American honky tonk singer-songwriter who pioneered for women in country music. Shepard released a total of 73 singles to the Hot Country Songs chart, one of which reached the No. 1 spot.

