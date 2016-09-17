Edward Albee, author of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, dead at 88 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Edward Albee, author of ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’, dead at 88
Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee died Friday in Montauk following a short illness. He was 88.
