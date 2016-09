This BRAND NEW iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is a Black (NOT Jet Black) Verizon phone. It has shipped to me and I will receive it on Tuesday September 20th, 2016. I will ship out on Wednesday September 21st, 2016 to anywhere in the United States with Free Overnight Shipping. The SIM Card will not

This BRAND NEW iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is a Black (NOT Jet Black) Verizon phone. It has shipped to me and I will receive it on Tuesday September 20th, 2016. I will ship out on Wednesday September 21st, 2016 to anywhere in the United States with Free Overnight Shipping. The SIM Card will not be included.