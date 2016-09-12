UPDATE !!! Alexis Arquette Dead – Transgender Actress Dies at 47 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

MORE VIDEO – Miss America- Five things to know UPDATE !!! Alexis Arquette Dead – Transgender Actress Dies at 47 Actress Alexis Arquette has died, brother Richmond Arquette confirmed in an 11 September 2016 Facebook post. Arquette shared a press release attributed to Patricia Arquette and signed by several siblings, stating that Alexis was with





UPDATE !!! Alexis Arquette Dead – Transgender Actress Dies at 47

Actress Alexis Arquette has died, brother Richmond Arquette confirmed in an 11 September 2016 Facebook post.

Arquette shared a press release attributed to Patricia Arquette and signed by several siblings, stating that Alexis was with her family when she passed away:

Press release from Patricia on behalf of all of us:

Our sister, Alexis Arquette, passed away this morning, September 11th, 2016.

Alexis was a brilliant artist and painter, a singer, an entertainer and an actor. She starred in movies like Last Exit to Brooklyn, Pulp Fiction, Jumpin' at the Boneyard, Of Mice and Men, The Wedding Singer, and The Bride of Chucky. Her career was cut short, not by her passing, but by her decision to live her truth and her life as a transgender woman. Despite the fact that there are few parts for trans actors, she refused to play roles that were demeaning or stereotypical. She was a vanguard in the fight for understanding and acceptance for all trans people.

She fiercely lived her reality in a world where it is dangerous to be a trans person — a world largely unready to accept differences among human beings, and where there is still the ugliness of violence and hostility towards people that we may not understand.

