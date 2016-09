Actress Alexis Arquette dies at 47. Actress and activist Alexis Arquette has died at the age of 47. The transgender star – sibling of actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette – died on Sunday morning. Her other brother Richmond confirmed the news on Facebook with a press release written by Patricia. He said Arquette died





Alexis Arquette appeared in films including Pulp Fiction and The Wedding Singer.