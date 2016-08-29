 Remembering “Willy Wonka” Star Gene Wilder | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Remembering “Willy Wonka” Star Gene Wilder

Fans remember actor Gene Wilder and his unique humor and loving performances that inspired “pure imagination.” He was an unforgettable — and somewhat unsettling — fixture of a generation of children. Others remembered the real-life love story between Wilder and Gilda Radner, cut short by her death of cancer in 1989. It was a blend


Fans remember actor Gene Wilder and his unique humor and loving performances that inspired “pure imagination.” He was an unforgettable — and somewhat unsettling — fixture of a generation of children.
Others remembered the real-life love story between Wilder and Gilda Radner, cut short by her death of cancer in 1989.
It was a blend of vulnerability and hysteria that made him special. Rest In Peace, to a man of nonsense and wisdom.

