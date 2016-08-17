Why TYT Signs Off With BYE-BYE: Jon McLaughlin (1927-2016) | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Why TYT Signs Off With BYE-BYE: Jon McLaughlin (1927-2016)
The legendary John McLaughlin, of "The McLaughlin Report" recently passed away. His style and attitude were greatly influential to TYT’s own Cenk Uygur. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down. Tell us what you think in the comment section below.
"John McLaughlin, host of the television show “The McLaughlin Group” for 34 straight years, died Tuesday morning at the age of 89, according to a post on the show’s Facebook page.
“As a former jesuit priest, teacher, pundit and news host, John touched many lives,” the post reads. “For 34 years, The McLaughlin Group informed millions of Americans. Now he has said bye bye for the last time, to rejoin his beloved dog, Oliver, in heaven. He will always be remembered.”
On Monday, McLaughlin was absent from the show, breaking his hosting streak of 34 years, seven months and one week.
"I am under the weather,” McLaughlin said in a note at the beginning of this week’s episode. He added that his voice was “weaker than usual,” but "my spirit is strong and my dedication to the show remains absolute!””*
Read more here:
Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian
Need to be pretty bad person to dislike this one.
Aww man I wonder if they will continue the McLaughlin Group still
He also had a show called “One On One” that lasted 29 years. Also he had a
short lived talk show on CNBC which he did with a studio audience. :)
Oh no! I was watching McLaughlin Report this Friday and it was the first
one ever without Dr. McLaughlin. They said he was recovering from an
illness. I am genuinely heartbroken to learn of his passing. My deepest
sympathies to his family. He was a legend and will be sorely missed.
A man that allowed all sides of a issue on his shows over the years. He is
the last of that error. Who chose integrity over his own politics. Hate to
see him go.
That ending😂😂😂had me dying
Gonna miss him…R.I.P. Bye-Bye
Even if you hate TYT at least have some respect for this dead man.
RIP John McLaughlin
I couldn’t believe that no one at work had any idea who he was. Great man.
RIP