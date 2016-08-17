Why TYT Signs Off With BYE-BYE: Jon McLaughlin (1927-2016) | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

The legendary John McLaughlin, of "The McLaughlin Report" recently passed away. His style and attitude were greatly influential to TYT’s own Cenk Uygur. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down. Tell us what you think in the comment section below. "John McLaughlin, host of the television show “The McLaughlin





The legendary John McLaughlin, of "The McLaughlin Report" recently passed away. His style and attitude were greatly influential to TYT’s own Cenk Uygur. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down. Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

"John McLaughlin, host of the television show “The McLaughlin Group” for 34 straight years, died Tuesday morning at the age of 89, according to a post on the show’s Facebook page.

“As a former jesuit priest, teacher, pundit and news host, John touched many lives,” the post reads. “For 34 years, The McLaughlin Group informed millions of Americans. Now he has said bye bye for the last time, to rejoin his beloved dog, Oliver, in heaven. He will always be remembered.”

On Monday, McLaughlin was absent from the show, breaking his hosting streak of 34 years, seven months and one week.

"I am under the weather,” McLaughlin said in a note at the beginning of this week’s episode. He added that his voice was “weaker than usual,” but "my spirit is strong and my dedication to the show remains absolute!””*

