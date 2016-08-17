 Why TYT Signs Off With BYE-BYE: Jon McLaughlin (1927-2016) | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Why TYT Signs Off With BYE-BYE: Jon McLaughlin (1927-2016)

August 17, 2016 - Comment

The legendary John McLaughlin, of "The McLaughlin Report" recently passed away. His style and attitude were greatly influential to TYT’s own Cenk Uygur. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down. Tell us what you think in the comment section below. "John McLaughlin, host of the television show “The McLaughlin


The legendary John McLaughlin, of "The McLaughlin Report" recently passed away. His style and attitude were greatly influential to TYT’s own Cenk Uygur. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down. Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

"John McLaughlin, host of the television show “The McLaughlin Group” for 34 straight years, died Tuesday morning at the age of 89, according to a post on the show’s Facebook page.

“As a former jesuit priest, teacher, pundit and news host, John touched many lives,” the post reads. “For 34 years, The McLaughlin Group informed millions of Americans. Now he has said bye bye for the last time, to rejoin his beloved dog, Oliver, in heaven. He will always be remembered.”

On Monday, McLaughlin was absent from the show, breaking his hosting streak of 34 years, seven months and one week.

"I am under the weather,” McLaughlin said in a note at the beginning of this week’s episode. He added that his voice was “weaker than usual,” but "my spirit is strong and my dedication to the show remains absolute!””*

Read more here:

Hosts: Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian
Cast: Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian

***

The Largest Online News Show in the World. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE STREAMING weekdays 6-8pm ET.

Young Turk (n), 1. Young progressive or insurgent member of an institution, movement, or political party. 2. Young person who rebels against authority or societal expectations. (American Heritage Dictionary)

Download audio and video of the full two hour show on-demand + the members-only post game show by becoming a member at . Your membership supports the day to day operations and is vital for our continued success and growth.

Get The Young Turks Mobile App Today!

Download the iOS version here:

Download the Android version here:

Comments

ARLEN C.R says:
August 17, 2016 at 12:09 AM

Need to be pretty bad person to dislike this one.﻿

Kid Coheed says:
August 17, 2016 at 12:00 AM

Aww man I wonder if they will continue the McLaughlin Group still﻿

Faisal Ali says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:59 PM

can u imagine his last words

honey…i..im…out of time bye bye﻿

MatchCard says:
August 17, 2016 at 12:04 AM

hahahahahahahhaha

tsntana says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:50 PM

He also had a show called “One On One” that lasted 29 years. Also he had a
short lived talk show on CNBC which he did with a studio audience. :)﻿

vistatrista7 says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:50 PM

Oh no! I was watching McLaughlin Report this Friday and it was the first
one ever without Dr. McLaughlin. They said he was recovering from an
illness. I am genuinely heartbroken to learn of his passing. My deepest
sympathies to his family. He was a legend and will be sorely missed.﻿

Viper Venom (Snoopy3527) says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:46 PM

A man that allowed all sides of a issue on his shows over the years. He is
the last of that error. Who chose integrity over his own politics. Hate to
see him go.﻿

amer k says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:52 PM

how so bill maher lets people with different political ideals on his show
too

Raheem Anderson says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:56 PM

Lol error vs era…

MrBleach401 says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:58 PM

Era

MrBleach401 says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:58 PM

I would delete and repost ; )

Viper Venom (Snoopy3527) says:
August 17, 2016 at 12:14 AM

+MrBleach401 i see it thank you

weejitwill says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:43 PM

TYT does not deserve to use McLaughlin’s trademark salute. John was a
legend who created a sensation, Cenk runs a circus complete with spitting
camels﻿

LOL LOL says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:41 PM

me like horny ana﻿

Faisal Ali says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:41 PM

That ending😂😂😂had me dying﻿

86 GrandNational says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:41 PM

Gonna miss him…R.I.P. Bye-Bye﻿

wiskysadie says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:37 PM

I KNEW HE WAS GOING TO DIE. HE LOOKED AS SICK AS HILLARY!﻿

randy durga says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:43 PM

i hope she also …. ?

RiechMarshall Nimitz says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:36 PM

Even if you hate TYT at least have some respect for this dead man.

RIP John McLaughlin﻿

Dean Strickson says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:34 PM

His name was actually spelled “John”. Jon McLaughlin is a pop singer.﻿

Tyler Brininger says:
August 17, 2016 at 12:13 AM

It is spelled correct in the description, was an honest mistake when typing
the tittle

Armando Limon says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:34 PM

Announce Pogba﻿

Dnt Wry says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:37 PM

Overrated

The One-Man Show says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:33 PM

The more you know.﻿

Diego Perez says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:46 PM

yup. damnnnnnn

Jacob Hansen says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:33 PM

Will you drink some bacon grease in his honor cenk?﻿

princeaizen says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:47 PM

You are very petty.

TheXman174 says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:48 PM

This isn’t a laughing matter but you literally made me lol

Fuhdez says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:32 PM

he look like he tryin to jedi mind trick us﻿

Jose Solis says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:48 PM

This is not the Jedi trick you are looking for.

tsntana says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:52 PM

Move along.

Caesar Legion says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:31 PM

Whites back to Europe﻿

Bernie Bot says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:34 PM

57% of reported rapes are perpetrated by white people. BUILD THE WALL!!!

Caesar Legion says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:34 PM

+Bernie Bot lol

Eric Kenny says:
August 17, 2016 at 12:06 AM

We need extreme vetting!

Jim Carter says:
August 16, 2016 at 11:31 PM

I couldn’t believe that no one at work had any idea who he was. Great man.
RIP﻿

Comments are disabled for this post.

  • Save on Family Getaways with OneTravel!

  • Recent Condolence(s)