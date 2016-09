John McLaughlin dies at 89 A former Jesuit priest, McLaughlin went into journalism before creating his eponymous television program in 1982. The show, which McLaughlin both produced and hosted, aired on Sundays and featured a roundtable of political commentators, including Pat Buchanan, Eleanor Clift, Clarence Page and Tom Rogan.

