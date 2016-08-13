 Star Wars R2-D2 actor dies | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Star Wars R2-D2 actor dies

August 13, 2016 - Comment

Sympathize Kenny Baker, the British actor best known as R2-D2 in the “Star Wars” films, has died at the age of 81, according to his niece, Abigail Shield.

Sympathize

Comments

DEATHCLUTCH says:
August 13, 2016 at 6:34 PM

LAY OFF THE GODDAMN POST BUTTON WE FUCKING GET IT﻿

Julio Reyes says:
August 13, 2016 at 6:27 PM

WATCH CLINTON CASH ON YOUTUBE; HILLARY’S AMERICA IS IN THEATRES﻿

akabaker80 says:
August 13, 2016 at 6:09 PM

We lost a giant in him.﻿

gameoholic1994 says:
August 13, 2016 at 6:02 PM

Make that 7 “Star Wars” films if you count “The Force Awakens.”﻿

TheDefiant says:
August 13, 2016 at 6:00 PM

Oh no﻿

Rewind Markzy says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:37 PM

R.i.P Kenny Baker﻿

rnstl68 says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:36 PM

The Force will be with you. Always.﻿

Crouchy232323 says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:31 PM

omg what happened? I hope he is OK?﻿

Chiller Miller says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:33 PM

I heard he gon be okie doke

gamerboy says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:40 PM

he’s dead

Optic Squad says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:31 PM

May the force be with his soul through the ends of the universe﻿

Chiller Miller says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:30 PM

FORTH REPOST WE KNOW ALREADY AHHHHHH *dies﻿

Political History says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:32 PM

If CNN is doing this intentionally than it is just sad.

Chiller Miller says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:50 PM

Imagine if your common youtuber did this, they would lose their fan base
soo fast! It’s because of their status, they can get away with it. They
sure are learning a lot from the Clinton’s…

Chiller Miller says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:58 PM

All about dat YouTube munayyyyyy!

Optic Squad says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:29 PM

NOOOO﻿

wastelandsoldier1 says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:29 PM

R.I.P. BUDDY.﻿

BarrackO'Bama says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:20 PM

stop reposting﻿

DesertCactus says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:20 PM

force be with you﻿

RunawayThree gamer says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:18 PM

may the force be with you, always.﻿

Dick pole says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:18 PM

Is 2016 the worst year for old actors and singers?﻿

Danger Coc suker says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:18 PM

4 fucking times stop it﻿

R.I.P KNOCK says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:17 PM

White lives dont matter!﻿

Soo Superior says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:17 PM

Noooooo﻿

Kody Chegwidden says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:17 PM

1 st comment﻿

Evert Miranda says:
August 13, 2016 at 5:18 PM

Wow hahah

Comments are disabled for this post.

