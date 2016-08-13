Star Wars legend Kenny Baker dies aged 83 after decades of R2 D2 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Sympathize Star Wars legend Kenny Baker dies aged 83 – after decades of R2-D2. The 3ft 8in actor, who starred in six Star Wars films as well as Time Bandits and Flash Gordon, was 83. Baker shot to fame in 1977 when he first played the robot character. The actor, real name Kenneth George, starred

