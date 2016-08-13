Kenny Baker dead – Star Wars R2-D2 actor, dies aged 81 – Hot news | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Sympathize

* Kenny Baker, Star Wars R2-D2 actor, dies aged 81.

British actor Kenny Baker, who starred as R2-D2 in six Star Wars films, has died aged 81 after a long illness, his niece has confirmed.

Baker became a household name in 1977 when he took on the role of the robot in the first Star Wars film alongside Anthony Daniels’s C-3PO character.

Mark Hamill, who starred as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, paid tribute to “a lifelong friend”.

Born in Birmingham, Baker’s other films include Time Bandits and Flash Gordon.

After starring in the original Star Wars film he went on to appear in the sequels, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and the three prequels between 1999 and 2005.

His agent Johnny Mans said the actor had been ill for a couple of years, and had been cared for by his nephew.

He said: “Kenny was truly a great friend, one of the nicest guys you could ever wish to meet, and a fabulous and talented performer.”

Mans described him as “a one-off” saying he would “never forget the laughs we shared over the years”.

“He will be sadly missed,” he added.

‘Regular guy’

Baker’s nephew, Drew Myerscough, said he had cared for Baker for “eight or nine years” after he developed respiratory problems.

He said his uncle had a passion for wildlife documentaries and had “a liking for lasagne”.

“He was just a normal, down-to-earth, regular guy that enjoyed life,” he told the BBC.

The 3ft 8in (1.12m) actor began performing in 1950 at the age of 16, working as a circus clown and in pantomime.

Baker initially turned down the role of mischievous droid R2-D2, famous for his whistles and beeps. In an interview on his website he recalled telling the film’s creator, George Lucas: “I don’t want to be stuck in a robot, what for, for goodness’ sake?

‘Like a boiled egg’

He added: “I said, ‘I’ll help you out, I’ll do you a favour.’ George said, ‘You’ve got to do it, we can’t find anyone else. You’re small, to get into it [the costume], and you’re strong enough to be able to move in it,’ – and they couldn’t use kids.

“I could work all hours, so I was a godsend to them. They’d made the robot in rough form and I was the only one around at the time that was just right for it.

“I got into it and they put the lid on me like a boiled egg.”

In another interview, Baker said Sir Alec Guinness’s decision to appear in Star Wars convinced him to sign up.

“I thought if Alec Guinness is in it, he knows more than I do about filming, that’s for sure. It must be a decent film otherwise he wouldn’t be in it.”

He said the pair “rarely” discussed Star Wars, but added: “His fans worldwide kept him going and he loved nothing more than going to conventions and meeting everybody – it really gave him that extra lease of life.”

Writing on Twitter, Hamill said: “Goodbye #KennyBaker A lifelong loyal friend-I loved his optimism & determination He WAS the droid I was looking for!”

Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three Star Wars prequels, tweeted: “So sorry to hear about this. It was lovely working with Kenny.”

The studio behind the original Star Wars films, 20th Century Fox, tweeted a still of R2-D2 and C-3PO and said: “Rest in peace, Kenny Baker, the heart and soul of R2-D2.”

