Kenny Baker Actor Who Played R2-D2 Is Dead at 81 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Kenny Baker played the lovable droid R2-D2 in the “Star Wars” films, achieving cult status and fans’ adulation without showing his face or speaking any lines.

The 3-foot 8-inch (1.1 meter) performer — a word he preferred to actor — inside the waste-bin-shaped costume has died at 81. Baker’s nephew and carer, Drew Myerscough, said he found Baker dead Saturday at his home in Preston, northwest England. Myerscough told Sky News that Baker had suffered years of breathing problems, “which he had borne very bravely.” He said the affection of “Star Wars” fans around the world “kept him going, without any doubt.”

