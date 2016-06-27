Tribute to Sir Patrick Moore who died today. | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

Tribute to Sir Patrick Moore who died today.
This video is a Tribute to the British astronomer and broadcaster Sir Patrick Moore who died today aged 89. His TV programme The Sky At Night was a great inspiration to me and I believe he would have liked the theory explained in the rest of this video. Sir Patrick presented the BBC programme The Sky At Night for over 40 years, making him the longest-running host of the same television show ever. He wrote dozens of books on astronomy and his research was used by the US and the Russians in their space programmes. His detailed maps of the Moon were used in the Apollo Moon landing.
Is it me? Or is Bilbo Baggins here, just talking Bollocks, as he randomly
flicks the pages of Holly’s (from Red Dawf) Book “The Junior Encyclopedia
of Space.” You know the one with all the pictures in!
Did he believe in the, ‘Moon Landings’?
+Toy Pupanbai Yes! He actually made the moon maps that were used for the
landings!!!
Maps is one thing….!
I couldn’t quite hear what he said on the vid..
Aren’t you also postulating an infinite universe? For an infinite amount of
reference frames would require that. Would it not.
your painting ? now must know . enjoy art it very mathematical and
scientific including historical. nice tribute to Sir Patrick Moore while
Voyager 1 is with in the magnetic highway of charged particles from our
solar bubble , nearing interstellar space . hoping Moore’s spark of life
energy continues with his curiosity of the skies . all the best to Ptolemy
Yes that is right! What I call an infinity of possibilities!
Nicely done, how did I give birth to you, the inconceivable, indescribable
incomprehensible?
He will be sadly missed.
Sir Patrick had a profound influence on my perspective on life, the
universe and everything. He taught me the definition of the word, scale. A
life well lived and sadly missed. Life long Sky At Night viewer.
No I think I might have missed that! LOL This is anartist theory on the
physics of light & time Based on: 1 Is that the quantum wave particle
function Ψ or probability function represents the forward passage of time
itself photon by photon continuous creation a continuously renewing
process! 2 Is that HUP ∆×∆p×≥h/4π that is formed by the w-function is the
same uncertainty we have with any future event within our own ref-frame
that we can interact with turning the possible into the actual!
good night Patrick
Thanks! The idea of parallel universes is very interesting and Hugh Everett
was ahead of his time, but only in a mathematical way. In this theory these
extra dimensions or universes are just future possibilities and
opportunities in our one three dimensional Universe of continuous creation.
We are at the centre of our own ref-frame as an interactive part of this
process turning the possible into the actual!
He was a great man and made the Moon maps that were used for the Apollo
landing craft! He was the longest running presenter of any TV program he
must have been presenting the Sky at Night for over fifty years!
Perhaps this was the main reason why he refused to accept the truth about
it. What a shame.
I disagree it was the greatest achievements in the history of Man!