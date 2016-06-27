 A tribute to my dog, who died today, February 16, 2012 | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

A tribute to my dog, who died today, February 16, 2012

June 27, 2016 - Comment

Today, February 16, 2012, my beautiful dog died. Wasn't she a delight?
Smile – Michael Jackson
by
Yvonne Holland

Comments

Tyra Stonehewer says:
That makes me cry that is a 3 days after my birthday ﻿

jvon2000 says:
@SuperCHERISHED You have blessed me today. Thank you for your Godly love
and kindness. Your word are helping me to heal. Thank you Carolyn!!!

SuperCHERISHED says:
Thank you for sharing your lovely and loving tribute of your beautiful dog.
We are never ready to have our beloved pets leave us. May God give you
moment by moment comfort and peace. I was deeply moved by this amazing
tribute! Love and prayers, Carolyn

skysplits says:
If you don’t own pictures, so who this pictures belong to?

SuperCHERISHED says:
In your beautiful dog’s honor and all precious animals: “Hear our humble
prayer, O God, for our friends the animals, especially for animals who are
suffering; for animals that are overworked, underfed and cruelly treated;
for all wistful creatures in captivity that beat their wings against bars;
for any that are hunted or lost or deserted or frightened or hungry; for
all that must be put death.”

SuperCHERISHED says:
“We entreat for them all Thy mercy and pity, and for those who deal with
them we ask a heart of compassion and gentle hands and kindly words. Make
us, ourselves, to be true friends to animals, and so to share the blessings
of the merciful.” Author Albert Schweitzer

jvon2000 says:
@pipipato Thank you dear friend!!

Patricio Garcete says:
i so sorry … love you.

jvon2000 says:
They belong to me.

jvon2000 says:
Thank you dear friend!!! :*(

Madeline Herrell says:
She is beautiful. Im very sorry for your loss. May God be with you and your
family during this time of loss.

jvon2000 says:
Thank you southmbell9 for your kind words and thoughtfulness. God bless you!

jvon2000 says:
Precious, my dog, was sick for over a year. When it got harder to take care
of her, I so wanted her suffering to end. It took over a year for her to
pass on. I had a whole year to prepare myself. I was ready when she passed
on. The first thing I did was make a movie of her to honor her life. She
was and is the MOST special pet I’ve ever owned. She was/is Precious,
Unique and Irreplaceable. I really mean this when I say: She was the Love
of my life!!!!!

georgia landells says:
He looks like he was a beautiful dog I’m sorry for your great loss I have a
jack russell I can’t imagine life without him so I feel your sadness

jvon2000 says:
Thank you dear friend!!!!!

jvon2000 says:
Thank you for sharing your love for dogs with me. You blessed my day!!! 😀

chrisburkeisretarded says:
hi

Lego Masters says:
To cute to die

No Thaks says:
You will be missed…..little gay nazi dog

Comments are disabled for this post.

