A Tribute to Lolita – a special little Yorkie who died today. | Who Died | Who Died Today | Condolences

A Tribute to Lolita – a special little Yorkie who died today.
June 27, 2016 - Comment
Debbie Malloy had to say goodbye to her little yorkie Lolita today. She died of cancer. July 6, 2012.
So beautiful
This made me cry , she looked like she had a wonderful life god bless her
I’m still crying.
That was four days before my channel was made.
i gotta keep it together or im gonna cry.
that was wonderful.
i bet lolita is waiting at the top of the rainbow bridge for her owner and
her brothers and sisters to come i wish her owner the best of days till she
see’s her again at the top of the rainbow bridge one day. 🙂
Hi i own a female yorkie Roxxy she looks just like Lolita this video made
me cry.. i cant imagine my life with out her she is my shadow i never
thought i can love a dog as much as love my roxxy,,, my condolences to you
and your family Lolita was beautiful!
I know how you feel now. My beloved yorkie, Gator, passed away a few weeks
ago. He was the cutest thing you would ever see. Each day when you’d come
home, he would run up to you with his pink tongue hanging from his mouth.
Oh how I miss those days. ;n; Rest In Peace, Lolita + Gator <333
My little Yorkie just died today D;
I know exactly how must have felt… Our beloved little yorkie girl left us
a week ago. Despite the fact that letting her go was the best we could do
for her for over 16 years of love and happiness, it still hurts and
probably will hurt in the near future, until i get over it and tears will
not go into my eyes each time i think about her. I am thinking of making a
similar video for her too, cause I just feel she deserves it for all those
years of love and happiness she brought us…
Almost cry
oh god i gonna cry so sad 🙁
;(
Rip
I am gonna cry this is really sad poor Lolita I have a Yorkie also I just
wish he has a great life like your Lolita did and she is happy up there she
will be waiting until somebody comes and loves her Rest In Peace (RIP)